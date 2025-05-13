Apple Moves to homeOS as iOS 19 Drops Home Support

Apple will end support for its legacy Home app architecture with the release of iOS 19. This move confirms the company’s shift toward its updated Home system and the upcoming homeOS platform. If you still use the old setup, you’ll need to update. Otherwise, your accessories may stop working when iOS 19 launches.

This marks the end of a transitional phase that began with iOS 16.2, when Apple first introduced a major update to its HomeKit framework. That update promised improved performance and stability for Home accessories, and after early issues, it was re-released with iOS 16.4. Since then, the new Home architecture has remained optional, but that changes with iOS 19.

Support Ends in Fall 2025

Apple quietly confirmed the shift in a support document, stating that “support for the previous version of Apple Home will end in the fall of 2025.” Users who don’t update will lose functionality in the Home app, including automations and connected devices.

The company has also tied new features like guest access, robot vacuum integration, and Activity History to the updated Home system. These will not work on the older architecture, making the update necessary for users who want full access to Apple’s smart home platform going forward.

You can update to the latest version of Apple Home through the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. In-app prompts now direct users to:

Open the Home app

Tap the More button (three dots)

Go to Home Settings > Software Update

Select Update Now and follow the instructions

Once completed, your system will show the message: “This home and all accessories are up to date.”

Before updating, make sure all devices in your home—iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, and Apple Watch—are running the required OS versions (iOS 16.2 or later and equivalents). Devices not updated will lose access. Note that iPads are no longer supported as home hubs in the latest Home architecture.

As reported by Apple on its support site, this update is necessary to maintain compatibility and performance across your smart home setup. With homeOS on the horizon, the company is moving to unify and modernize its home ecosystem.