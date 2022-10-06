Apple Music Adds Personalized Profile Features for Bands and Artists, Plus More

Apple has announced that artist and bands are now able to personalize their Apple Music profile page. The new personalizations includes the ability to add custom bios, as well as options for their hometown, birthdate/year formed and more.

Artists are also able to quickly add lyrics for their songs on Apple Music.

Artists Can Now Personalize Their Apple Music Profile Page

Apple has now provided more options for bands and songwriters on Apple Music for Artists, while also giving details of these new features through an email announcement.

New features include:

Profile : A new Artist Profile section allows artist to have more control of their profiles while also connecting with fans through their own words. Additionally, artists can also answer short questions to help create a custom biography that will display on their Apple Music page. As another option, Artists can add their hometown/place of origin, date of birth/year formed and identify band members, collaborators, influences and pronouns.

: A new Artist Profile section allows artist to have more control of their profiles while also connecting with fans through their own words. Additionally, artists can also answer short questions to help create a custom biography that will display on their Apple Music page. As another option, Artists can add their hometown/place of origin, date of birth/year formed and identify band members, collaborators, influences and pronouns. Lyrics : Artists are now able to add their own lyrics, which will appear alongside their songs in Apple Music. Artists can simply copy and paste their lyrics.

: Artists are now able to add their own lyrics, which will appear alongside their songs in Apple Music. Artists can simply copy and paste their lyrics. Account : Formerly the Manage section, new permissions allow artists to easily control who can access their profile, allowing artists and bands to support upcoming releases while also keeping content “new and fresh”. Additionally, artists can also assign different roles to individuals on their team, specifying admins, analysts and profile editors.

: Formerly the Manage section, new permissions allow artists to easily control who can access their profile, allowing artists and bands to support upcoming releases while also keeping content “new and fresh”. Additionally, artists can also assign different roles to individuals on their team, specifying admins, analysts and profile editors. Measure: Apple Music for Artists insights are now in a single, easy-to-access location under Measure. Artists are able to chart their performance while also monitoring Apple Music plays, average daily listeners, iTunes song purchases, and Shazams. Furthermore, intelligent insights and detailed analytics can also help artists, “plan future releases, tour dates, and other activities, like creating merch”.

More Features, More Music

Lastly, Apple Music for Artists is available for every artist on Apple Music. Artists are able to see stats such as how many streams a song or album has received, average daily listeners, iTunes Store sales, Shazam data and more.

For those looking to start their music career, artists can sign up for an account at artists.apple.com.

