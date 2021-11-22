Apple Music Keeps Album Shuffle Option as Adele Prompts Spotify Change

Spotify has removed the shuffle button from all album pages following dialogue with the singer Adele. The feature allowing songs from an album to be played in a random order remains on Apple Music at the time of this writing.

No Shuffle on Album Pages on Spotify After Adele Request

A Spotify spokesperson told BBC News that the feature was “long requested by both users and artists,” and that we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.” There was also a Twitter exchange between Adele and Spotify following the change:



This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We donâ€™t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening ðŸ·â™¥ï¸ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021



Anything for you ðŸ™âœ¨ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

The singer conducted an extensive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe prior to the release of her album ’30’ on Friday. It will be interesting to see if it follows Spotify’s move in the near future.