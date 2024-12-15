Apple Music and Apple TV Gets Natural Language Search

Apple’s rolling out natural language search for Apple Music and Apple TV in the iOS 18.2 update—making the search easier, as reported by 9to5Mac. This new feature, confirmed in the release notes for iOS 18.2 RC, will allow users to search for content using everyday language and descriptions without necessarily knowing the exact names of songs, movies, or series.

Users can search using combinations of categories such as genres, moods, actors, and decades. The feature supports queries like “nostalgic hits from the 90s” or “songs similar to Espresso.”

Natural language search is integrated with Siri, enabling voice commands like “play songs with epic guitar solos.”

The feature will be available with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, tvOS 18.2, and HomePod software 18.2. It requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later or iPads with the M1 chip or later. Currently, the feature only works in English.

The Photos app received similar functionality with iOS 18.1, allowing users to search for specific elements within images. Here’s how you can do it.

The public release of iOS 18.2 is expected tonight, bringing better search experiences to Apple users across its music and video platforms.