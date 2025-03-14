Apple Music Classical Now Playable on Your Android

Apple has launched a web version of its Apple Music Classical service, accessible at classical.music.apple.com. This expansion allows users to access the classical music streaming platform through web browsers.

Apple Music Classical, which debuted in March 2023, provides access to over five million classical music tracks for standard Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost. The service is built upon the technology of Primephonic, a classical music streaming platform acquired by Apple in 2021.

To mark the web launch, Apple is featuring an exclusive recording of Julius Eastman’s Symphony No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, performed by conductor Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra. This recording will be available solely on Apple Music Classical for the next six weeks.

Apple Music Classical is also accessible via dedicated applications for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. CarPlay support was added last year, though a dedicated Mac application is not yet available.

