Apple Music Free Trial Now Just One Month

The Apple Music free trial period has been reduced from three months down to one according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. The change applies to various countries including the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and Japan.

Apple Music Free Trial Reduced to One Month

The three month Apple Music trial has been in place since the service launched back in 2015. Those who purchase AirPods, Beats headphones, or HomePods are still able to get six months free. The service is also part of the Apple One bundle.

As MacRumors noted, Spotify has actually increased its free-trial period. It’s normally one month for the Premium tier, but at the moment a two-month one is available in some places, including the U.S. First-time users who sign up using PayPal get three months before being asked to pay.