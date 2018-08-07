Apple Music Rolling Out New Social Feature ‘Friends Mix’

Apple Music is rolling out a new social feature called Friends Mix. It will be a curated playlist filled with songs that your Apple Music friends are listening to.

Friends Mix

To keep track of which friend listened to which song, the playlist will include profile pictures of your friends. It will update every Monday and include 25 songs, similar to the other weekly playlists like Chill and New Music. This joins other social features like the Friends Are Listening To section.

You’ll find Friends Mix in the For You tab in the Music app. Some people are seeing it in the iOS 12 public beta.

