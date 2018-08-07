Apple Music Rolling Out New Social Feature ‘Friends Mix’

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Apple Music is rolling out a new social feature called Friends Mix. It will be a curated playlist filled with songs that your Apple Music friends are listening to.

[Cracking the Code: How to Improve Apple Music Recommendations]

Friends Mix

To keep track of which friend listened to which song, the playlist will include profile pictures of your friends. It will update every Monday and include 25 songs, similar to the other weekly playlists like Chill and New Music. This joins other social features like the Friends Are Listening To section.

Screenshot of the Friends Mix in Apple Music.

You’ll find Friends Mix in the For You tab in the Music app. Some people are seeing it in the iOS 12 public beta.

[Here are the iOS Devices Supported by iOS 12]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of