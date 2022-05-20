Apple Music Integration Will Be Available Into the Infotainment System of Select Audi Models

Audi announced Apple Music integration into select 2022 and newer vehicle models. Apple Music subscribers will soon be able to access their subscription from the Audi infotainment system The feature will be available via a software update and will not need a Bluetooth or USB connection, since it will use the vehicle’s in-car data connection.

Apple Music Integration with Audi’s Infotainment System

According to Audi, the new Apple Music integration allows Audi car owners to access their personal Apple Music accounts. Users need to link their active Apple Music account to the vehicle. Once connected, Apple Music will be available on the Audi infotainment system. From there, users can access their full Apple Music catalog and playlist. In other words, it will just be like accessing Apple Music on any Apple device. Also, the integration does not need Apple CarPlay.

Christiane Zorn, Audi’s Head of Product Marketing, said:

Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple. For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space.

OTA Software Update to Enable Apple Music

According to Audi, Apple Music will be available in nearly all 2022 and newer vehicles in Europe, North America, and Japan. All new Audi 2022 model vehicles will have Apple Music in the audio infotainment system. Additionally, existing Audi vehicles already on the road will get the Apple Music integration automatically via an over-the-air update. To activate Apple Music, Audi vehicle owners need to open the app in the infotainment system and follow the on-screen instruction to log in using their Apple ID. After that, they will need to enter a verification code sent to their iPhones.

Additionally, Audi also noted that for Audi owners in Europe, cellular data streaming costs incurred are conveniently billed via a data package available from Cubic-Telekom. The first three gigabytes are free of charge.