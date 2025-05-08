Apple Music Launches Daily Viral Playlist Based on Shazam Data

Apple Music has launched a new Viral Chart playlist that updates every 24 hours based on global Shazam activity. It ranks the 50 most identified songs across the platform each day, offering listeners a direct view into what people are actively discovering.

The playlist reflects what’s catching public attention in real time—from brand-new releases and indie tracks to old favorites making unexpected comebacks. If users are Shazaming a song, there’s a good chance it’ll land here.

More Than Just TikTok Trends

The Viral Chart doesn’t rely solely on social media buzz. It pulls data from every context where Shazam is used—TV shows, movies, bars, events, and everyday moments. That broad scope sets it apart from other viral lists limited to streaming spikes or TikTok virality.

According to Apple, the chart is designed to showcase “the fastest-growing sounds from around the world,” capturing a wider and more unpredictable range of music trends.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018. Since then, integration has deepened, but this playlist marks one of the most visible uses of its data to date. As reported by Apple, the goal is to turn real listener behavior into an ongoing discovery tool—updated daily, surfaced instantly, and available to all users.

The Viral Chart is now live on Apple Music and can be accessed here.