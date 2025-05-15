Apple Music Now Supports Spotify Library Transfers

Apple Music has launched a new migration tool that lets you transfer your playlists, liked songs, and albums from Spotify. The feature is now live in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first phase of what looks like a broader rollout. You can start the transfer directly from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, or browser.

The tool integrates with SongShift, an app that helps move music libraries across platforms. It scans your existing Spotify library, then matches tracks in the Apple Music catalog. If it can’t find an exact match, you’ll get the option to review and choose alternate versions. You have 30 days to review and update any unmatched content. The tool doesn’t move audio files—it just recreates your selections within Apple Music.

How to Transfer Your Music

You can begin the process through Apple Music’s settings:

On iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > Apps > Music, then tap Transfer Music from Other Music Services

On Android: Open Apple Music, tap the More button, then Settings, then Transfer Music from Other Music Services

On the Web: Visit music.apple.com, sign in, click your photo or monogram, and select Transfer Music

From there, select the service, sign in, choose what to transfer, and tap Add to Library. Apple Music then searches its catalog for matches. You’ll see either:

Transfer Complete : Your content was matched and added

: Your content was matched and added Some Music Needs Review: Some tracks couldn’t be matched exactly, but alternatives are available

You must review and save unmatched tracks using the same device where you started the transfer. You can’t begin a new transfer until this review is complete. Access the review through the Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, or your profile menu on the Apple Music website.

Rollout and Context

The rollout comes as Apple faces increased regulatory pressure related to Spotify. On May 3, Apple approved a Spotify app update that includes direct purchase links, complying with a court ruling against its anti-steering policies.

Apple had been testing the migration feature since February 2024. The beta appeared first on Android, with a prompt to import playlists from Spotify. Apple partnered with SongShift after testing showed that alternatives were inconsistent. SongShift itself had a history of disputes with Spotify, but restored support in later app versions.

According to Apple’s support page, this transfer option is only available in Australia and New Zealand for now, but global access is expected soon. You can also use third-party tools like Playlistor and SongShift directly if you prefer.

As this tool expands, Apple Music users finally have a reliable path to bring their Spotify libraries with them.