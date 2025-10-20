Apple Music on macOS Tahoe is a mess and users have had enough

Apple shipped macOS Tahoe in mid-September. The Music app changed on day one, and not for the better. Users report clipped song starts, unreliable crossfade, and a UI that gets in the way of listening.

Apple moved the playback controls to a floating bar at the bottom that overlaps long tracklists, while the top of the window often sits underused. That shift alone has sparked long threads from people who want the controls back at the top.

Bugs everywhere

The complaints go beyond taste. Users describe repeatable glitches that feel like regressions. Crossfade fails in common edge cases. The “Now Playing” indicator behaves inconsistently depending on how you start a track. Some say the first split second of a song gets chopped off. Volume now hides behind an extra click.

Others note the Column Browser no longer filters while you type, a behavior that once helped tame large libraries. These reports match what you see across Apple’s own community forums and Reddit, where the same patterns come up again and again.

A design that fights you

One of the most baffling changes is the player bar. Apple shifted playback controls to the bottom, where they overlap long playlists. The top of the window sits mostly empty, leaving users wondering who approved the layout.

The Column Browser, a quick filter tool once beloved by collectors no longer responds when typing. Combined with the collapsing folders, it makes navigating large libraries far harder than before.

Features removed, patience running thin

Veteran listeners also noticed Apple removed per-playlist shuffle and repeat memory. You now have to switch modes manually depending on what you’re playing. Some users described the new interface as “claustrophobic” and “crammed under layers.”

Others pointed out old issues returning such as albums that don’t display tracklists properly, broken metadata editing, and volume inconsistencies between songs. Many have filled out Apple’s feedback form, though few expect a response.

Users seek alternatives

Fed-up fans are jumping ship. Some moved to third-party apps like Swinsian or Navidrome, calling them “a breath of fresh air” compared to Apple’s buggy software. A few even switched to Linux or Spotify, saying Apple’s once-trusted iTunes experience is gone.

What Apple needs to fix

If Apple wants users to trust Music again, it must:

Restore per-playlist shuffle and repeat memory.

Bring back live filtering in Column Browser.

Fix equalizer behavior and clipped playback.

Move playback controls to a sensible position.

Test the app properly before shipping updates.

The bottom line

Music on macOS Tahoe isn’t just rough, it’s just broken in ways that make daily use frustrating. Apple built its reputation on polish and reliability. The current Music app offers neither. For many longtime fans, that’s the real heartbreak.