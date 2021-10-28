Sony announced that Apple Music is officially available on the PlayStation 5, bringing the service’s 90 million song catalog to gamers.

Apple Music on PS5

PS5 integrates with Apple Music as background music and music video playback. This means gamers can listen before, during, and after their game. By pressing the PS button on the DualSense controller, gamers can access the Control Center and select Music Function to play music before or during a game.

Apple Music subscribers can also find and watch music videos from a wide selection of artists in the Apple Music app. Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music.We hope you enjoy Apple Music on PS5

To get started, PS5 owners can download the Apple Music app from the Media space on PS5, and follow the on-screen instructions to link their Apple Music account.