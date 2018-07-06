Apple Music Paid Subscribers Top Spotify in US

Apple Music has more paying subscribers in the United States than Spotify, according to data from a major music distributor. Both Apple Music and Spotify have more than 20 million paid subscribers in the US, and Apple’s streaming music service is slightly ahead.

Digital Music News saw the report and notes that Apple Music’s subscriber lead doesn’t reach outside the United States, at least not yet. Currently, Apple has over 45 million paying subscribers around the world with total trial users somewhere between 5 million and 10 million.

Spotify has 70 million paying subscribers globally, and 160 million more on its free service. Apple, in contrast, doesn’t offer a free tier, although it does offer a three-month free trial.

Apple Music subscribers have been increasing by about 5% monthly, compared to Spotify’s 2% growth rate.

Insider sources earlier this year predicted that would let Apple’s streaming music service paid subscriber base take the lead some time this summer. It looks like they were right and Apple is on track to keep adding new paying subscribers faster than Spotify.