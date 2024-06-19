Apple Music Recommendations Finally Catching Up to Spotify

For years, Spotify dominated the conversation when it came to music streaming service recommendations. However, a recent Reddit thread suggests Apple Music might be closing the gap; Apple Music fans seem to finally be happy with the music recommendation system.

A Reddit user enthusiastically shared their experience. They praised the platform’s “Create Station,” “Similar Music” autoplay, and Discovery Station features for finally suggesting music beyond mainstream artists. They highlighted that the recommendations now genuinely reflect their taste and introduce them to new music they enjoy.

Several others agreed with this sentiment and said that Apple Music’s recommendations have improved significantly in recent years. This can be seen in the number as Apple Music maintains a lead among Apple device users in the US. Not just this, even Apple News also gained 60% of users in the last 4 years.

The discussion also included comparisons to Spotify. While some users have switched to Apple Music due to its improved recommendations, others remain loyal to Spotify. There seems to be no clear consensus on which platform reigns supreme in this area.

Beyond recommendations, the conversation touched on upcoming features and lingering issues. The news of an improved queue system and smart song transition coming with iOS 18 excited some people. However, some users yearn for functionalities like Spotify Connect, which allows users to control music playback across different devices seamlessly.

But, the inability to exclude genres from recommendations is a point of frustration for some.

Overall, the discussion paints a picture of how Apple Music’s recommendations are improving.