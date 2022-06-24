Apple Music Student Plan Gets a Price Increase in US, UK and Canada

Apple has quietly raised the subscription price of its Apple Music student plan in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The price increase happened one month after Apple raised subscription prices in several other countries.

Apple Music Student Plan Now Costs $5.99 in the US, UK, and Canada

Apple did not announce it, and probably has no plans to do so, but as noted by a user (via 9 to 5 Mac), the subscription charges have been changed to $5.99. Previously, Apple charged $4.99 for the Apple Music student plan in the U.S. Likewise in the U.K., the Apple Music student plan increased to £5.99 from £4.99.

Interestingly, the individual Apple Music subscription plan did not increase its price in the U.S. It’s still priced at $9.99 per month. The Apple Music family plan did not change its price of $14.99 per month, either. The family plan allows up to 6 family members to enjoy Apple Music at the same time.

So, it would seem that Apple only increased the subscription price of the Apple Music student plan, while prices for other plans stayed the same. Apple has not issued any statement about the increase in the cost of subscription to the Apple Music student plan. We can only guess that this could be due to several reasons such as licensing costs, currency challenges, or simply to increase profit.

Aligning Subscription Costs Across Countries

The price increase happened one month after Apple raised the subscription prices for Apple Music in several other countries. These included Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Africa. Students in these countries who subscribed to the Apple Music student plan received emails that notified them of the price increase. It remains uncertain whether Apple did or will do the same for student subscribers in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Students who would like to subscribe to the Apple Music student plan need to verify that they are indeed in education before they can enjoy the discounted pricing. Apple Music student plan also comes with access to Apple TV+.