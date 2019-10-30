Apple Music Student Plans Get Free Apple TV+

People that are on the US$4.99/mo Apple Music student plan will also get a free subscription to Apple TV+.

Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in an Apple TV+ show called Dickinson, shared the news on her Instagram. Reports say Apple is currently talking with music labels to offer a bigger bundle.

Apple’s video streaming service will arrive on November 1, although current reviews are “lukewarm.” Customers who purchase a new Apple device will get a free year of Apple TV+.

