Apple Music Subscription Prices Cut in India

Apple cut the cost of all tiers of Apple Music in India, in a bid to compete with Spotify and YouTube Music. Both those services recently arrived in the crucial market.

New Competitors, New Prices

Apple Music now costs 99 Rupees ($1.43) a month for individuals down from 120 Rupees ($1.73). For families, the cost is now 149 Rupees ($2.16) instead of 190 Rupees ($2.75). It is 49 Rupees (71¢) a month for students as opposed to 60 Rupees (87¢).

Spotify Premium is also charging 190 Rupees a Month. YouTube is charging 129 Rupees ($1.87) a month for its premium music service. Both arrived in India recently (via Indian Express). Spotify got 1 million users in its first week in the country.

The growth of Apple Music in India has largely been driven by the service’s presence on Android. The cheaper devices are popular than iOS devices in the country. It also offers 14 localized Indian radio stations via the streaming service. Apple partnered with a number of leading record labels in the country too. This included Saregama, T series, Zee Music, YRF, Universal, and Sony Music.