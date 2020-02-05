Apple Music Teams up With Genius to Produce ‘Verified’

Verified, the show from Genius in which artists explain the lyrics to their biggest hits, now premieres exclusively on Apple Music. The companies made the partnership public on Tuesday.

‘Verified’ by Apple Music and Genius

The new episodes of Verified will be co-produced by the two services. They will premiere on Apple Music and also appear on the Genius YouTube channel. Users can also learn the lyrics via Apple’s ‘Live Lyrics’ tool.

The first two shows from the partnership began Tuesday. One episode features Alex Benjamin explaining his song Mind is a Prison.

Another is Youn Baby Tate discussing her song Camp:

Ben Gross, Genius’s Chief Strategy Officer said: