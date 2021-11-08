Apple Music Responds to Tragedy at Live Streamed Travis Scott Concert

Apple Music has responded to the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance on Friday. At least eight people are known to have died and others injured following a crowd surge at the event, which was being live streamed.

Apple Music ‘Devastated’ by Tragedy at Travis Scott Performance

A tweet posted Saturday said that “our hearts go out to the victims who tragically lost their lives or were injured at Astroworld.”

I also noticed that previous tweets from the Apple Music account which shared clips of Travis Scott before the tragedy occurred have been removed. The rest of Astroworld was canceled following the incident.