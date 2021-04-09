LONDON – Apple Music TV is now available in the UK. The service has also rolled out in Canada, according to AppleInsider.

Apple Music TV is 24/7 music videos – think MTV made by Apple. It originally rolled out in the U.S. back in October. The original announcement also promised “exclusive new music videos and premiers, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests.” Furthermore, every Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT there will premieres of new videos.