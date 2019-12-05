Apple Music Users Teased As People Share Their #Spotifywrapped Playlists

Spotify users have been sharing their favorite songs of the year on Twitter, using the #spotifywrapped hashtag. It prompted many of them to joke that Apple Music users were looking on enviously at these great collections of songs.

Apple Music vs #Spotifywrapped

Much mirth on Twitter as Spotify users shared their #spotifywrapped playlists, because, lol, Apple Music. It escalated to such an extent that Twitter even created a moment about the battle.  To be fair, there are some quite funny uses of memes floating about. It all got #spotifywrapped and Apple Music trending on Twitter too.

 

