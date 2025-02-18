Apple Music vs. Spotify: Is a New Premium Tier Coming?

Apple is reportedly considering a more expensive Apple Music subscription tier. This could be a response to Spotify’s upcoming “Music Pro” option, which promises high-quality audio and exclusive features.

As reported by Bloomberg, Spotify is set to launch Music Pro, a premium tier that would cost extra on top of existing plans. It is expected to offer lossless audio, AI-powered remixing tools, and concert ticket access.

Apple Music already includes Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio at no extra cost. That gives it an edge over Spotify’s delayed Hi-Fi tier. However, with Spotify charging extra for premium features, Apple may need to introduce something new to stay competitive.

What Could Apple’s Premium Tier Offer?

Spotify is adding AI-generated playlists and ticket sales, but Apple’s approach is still unclear. A premium Apple Music plan could include exclusive artist content, deeper Apple Intelligence integration, or expanded Apple One perks. Apple might also bundle higher iCloud storage or enhanced audio experiences into the new tier.

Apple hasn’t raised Apple Music prices in over two years, despite adding new features like Apple Music Classical and artist incentives for Spatial Audio remixes. But with Spotify increasing prices and expanding premium offerings, Apple may follow.

For now, Apple has not confirmed any plans for a higher-tier Apple Music subscription. Bloomberg notes that discussions are still in the early stages. However, as Spotify pushes for new revenue streams, Apple may be preparing its own move to keep up.