Apple Names Company Veteran As New Head of PR

Apple has named Kristin Huguet as its new head of PR. She will replace Stella Low with immediate effect, Buzzfeed News reported.

Apple Appoints New Head of PR

Ms. Huguet is a company veteran, who has worked at Apple since 2005, a stint that has seen her be involved with the wrangling with the FBI over iPhone encryption, amongst other things. She will report directly to CEO Tim Cook. In a statement confirming the move, Apple said:

Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.

Ms. Low joined from Cisco in May 2021. Apple said she is leaving to spend more time with her family.