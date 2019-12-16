Apple News to Partner With ABC News For 2020 Presidential Election Coverage

The DNC announced on Thursday that Apple News would be a co-host of a forthcoming Democratic presidential candidate debate (as reported by Andrew Orr). On Monday, Apple went further. It announced a partnership with ABC News to provide election coverage.

Apple News and ABC Will Partner Until 2021 Inauguration

Apple News is going to feature ABC News videos and live-streaming coverage. Furthermore, polling data, infographics and analysis from FiveThirtyEight will be included. The collaboration starts on February 7th, with the aforementioned debate. It will extend through Super Tuesday, the general election debates, and the inauguration in 2021.

Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said:

Access to quality news and trusted information is always important, and never more so than in an election year. We’re proud to partner with ABC News to present the millions of people who use Apple News each day with dynamic live coverage and responsible analysis during the major news moments of the 2020 election.

James Goldston, president of ABC News, added: