Apple News+ Adds Food Section in iOS 18.4 Public Beta

The iOS 18.4 public beta brings a new Food section to Apple News+ subscribers. This dedicated area within the News app offers a wide range of culinary content, including recipes, food stories, and tips for healthy eating.

The new section is curated by Apple News editors and includes content from leading publishers in the food industry, giving food enthusiasts a new resource for culinary inspiration and information. Users can find daily recipe suggestions, cooking tutorials, and in-depth articles on food trends and nutrition.

The Food section also includes interactive features such as meal planners and shopping list generators, making it easier for users to plan and prepare meals. Content in the Food section is tailored to user preferences and dietary restrictions, with options to filter recipes based on specific diets or ingredients.

The addition of this new section reflects Apple’s efforts to expand the value of its News+ subscription service by catering to specific interests. As part of the iOS 18.4 public beta, this new Food section is available for testing by registered beta users who have an active Apple News+ subscription.