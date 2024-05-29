Apple News Gains 60% Users in Last 4 Years, 3-4 Times Compared to Major Publishers Like NYT

Devesh Beri

1 minute read
| News
Apple News is emerging as an important channel for news platforms struggling to monetize their work, according to a new report. The service, available on iPhones and other Apple devices, offers subscriptions for $12.99 per month or as part of a bundled Apple One package.

The report shows a big rise in Apple News adoption among Apple device users in the US. As of March 2024, 24% of Apple product buyers reported using Apple News, a substantial increase from just 15% five years prior.

This growth stands in contrast to stagnant user numbers for individual news outlets like the New York Times or the Washington Post, which has only been 13% and 22%, respectively, compared to Apple’s 60%

With a quarter of Apple’s US customer base on board, Apple News reaches to a massive audience of tens of millions – a reach far exceeding what most media outlets can achieve independently, at least recently, specially after AI becoming mainstream day-by-day.

This trend only shows one thing: Apple News is becoming a very important platform for publishers seeking to connect with a large and engaged user base.

The report positions Apple News as a “must-have app” for Apple users, providing a convenient way to access news. But if you’re still skeptical about whether you should go for Apple News+, here is an in-depth review.

