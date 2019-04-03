Apple News+ Hit 200,000 Subscribers in First 48 Hours

Over 200,000 people subscribed to Apple News+ in the first 48 hours it was available. The subscribers gained access to some big name publication that Apple secured for the service.

Big Names and Big Numbers

A report in the New York Times noted that the figure is more than media aggregation app Texture managed to achieve. Apple purchased Texture in March 2018. Its subscription numbers are not included in the Apple News+ figures.

Despite some concerns from media executives, which still remain, Apple secured some big name publications for its upgraded news service. Most notably, a significant amount of Wall Street Journal content will be available. Articles from the likes of the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and Wired will also be available to subscribers. The New York Times and Washington Post have so far resisted Apple’s overture’s to be part of the service.

More Newsroom Staff to Support the Service

The WSJ said it was adding 50 people to its newsroom following the Apple deal. However, the union representing staff there criticised the fact the staff will be for contract workers on 12 month deals.

Apple New+ launched at the ‘It’s Showtime Event’ and is available to readers in the U.S. and Canada. It costs $9.99 in the U.S. and $12.99 in Canada. The real test for the numbers will be when users’s month-long free trials start to end.