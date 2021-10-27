Apple News has expanded its local news offering to three new U.S. cities, it announced Tuesday. The service will now be available in Charlotte, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Apple News Local Comes to More U.S Cities

Apple News editors curate content deemed to be important to local communities. This encompasses everything from restaurant openings and real estate information to coverage of big policy decisions. Publications involved in this expansion include:

Axios Charlotte

The Charlotte Observer

Eater Miami

The Miami Herald

DCist

Washingtonian

The Washington Post.

Commenting, Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News said:

At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well. We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about.

Growing Offering

Apple New local experiences started in Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in 2020. They subsequently expanded to Sacramento, San Antonio, and San Diego before this latest development. There are also plans to expand it further.