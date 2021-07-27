Apple is partnering with NBCUniversal to offer exclusive Olympics content in Apple News. Daily recaps, audio briefings, event schedules, and medal counts will help keep viewers updated.

2020 Olympics News

This Olympics was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for this year starting on July 23, 2021 but keeps the Tokyo 2020 name, which is the host country for this event, in case you were momentarily confused like I was.

Apple News has a special section in the sidebar for Tokyo 2020 on the iPad and Mac. On the iPhone you can find this inside the Following tab. There are a few stories locked behind the News+ subscription but otherwise features articles from NBC Sports and others.

The partnership highlights the power of the Apple “ecosystem” with links to add events directly to Calendar or Apple TV. Infographics and player stats of the top Olympians can also be found here.