Apple News+: All The Publications Available With a Subscription

Apple News+ makes a host of magazines and newspapers available for $9.99 a month. There is a lot to discover withing the service.
Publications Included With Apple News+ Subscription
Apple News+ is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia. The publications included with a subscription change periodically. This list is accurate as of 16 July 2020.
- 25 Beautiful Homes
- 220 Triathlon
- 3D World
- Adweek
- The Advocate
- Afar
- All About History
- All About Space
- Allrecipes
- Amateur Gardening
- Anglers Mail
- Architectural Digest
- The Atlantic
- Australian Geographic
- Auto Express
- Backpacker
- BBC Countryfile
- BBC Gardeners’ World
- BBC Good Food
- BBC History Revealed
- BBC Music
- BBC Science Focus
- BBC Sky at Night
- BBC Top Gear
- BBC Wildlife
- BBC World Histories
- Bella
- Best
- Better Homes & Gardens
- Bicycling
- Billboard
- Birds & Blooms
- Birdwatching
- Bloomberg Businessweek
- Boating
- Bon Appétit
- Boys’ Lif
- Car
- Car and Driver
- Chat
- Chat: It’s fate
- Chat: Your big monthly
- Chatelaine
- Classic Cars
- Classic Rock
- Clean Eating
- Closer (UK)
- Closer Weekly (U.S.)
- Coastal Living
- Computeractive
- Computer Arts
- Computer Music
- Cooking Light
- Cosmopolitan
- Cosmopolitan US
- Country Life
- Country Gardens
- Country Living UK
- Country Living US
- Country Walking
- Cowboys & Indians
- Cruising World
- Cycle World
- Canadian Cycling
- Cycling Weekly
- Cyclist
- Cycling Plus
- Decanter
- Diabetes Self-Management
- Diabetic Living
- Digital Camera World
- Digital Photo
- Digital Photographer
- Digital PhotoPro
- Do-It-Yourself
- Domino
- Dwell
- Eating Well
- Edge
- Elle
- Elle Decor
- Empire
- Entertainment Weekly
- Entrepreneur
- Enzo
- ESPN
- Esquire US
- Esuqire UK
- Essence
- Evo
- Faces
- The Family Handyman
- Fashion
- Fast Company
- The Field
- Field & Stream
- Flying
- Food & Wine
- Forbes
- Fortune
- FourFourTwo
- Future Music
- Garden & Gun
- Gardens Illustrated
- Gay Times
- Golf
- Gold Monthly
- Golf Tips
- Good Housekeeping
- Gourmet Traveller Wine
- Grazia
- Green Entrepreneur
- Gripped
- Grub Street
- Guitar Player
- Guitar World
- Guitarist
[How to Sign Up For Apple News+]
- Harper’s Bazaar
- Health
- Heat
- Hello!
- Hello! Fashion
- Highlights
- Highlights Hello
- Highlights High Five
- The Hollywood Reporter
- Homebuilding & Renovating
- Homes & Antiques
- Hot Rod
- House & Home
- House Beautiful
- Horse & Hound
- How It Works
- Hyper
- Ideal Home
- ImagineFX
- In The Moment
- In Touch
- Inc.
- InStyle
- JazzTimes
- Land Rover
- Life (SIP)
- Linux Format
- Livngetc
- Living the Country Life
- Los Angeles Times
- Luxe Interiors + Design
- MacFormat
- Maclean’s
- MacLife
- Macworld
- Marlin
- Martha Stewart Living
- MCN: Motorcycle News
- Men’s Health
- Metal Hammer
- Midwest Living
- Millie
- Modern Gardens
- Mojo
- MoneyWeek
- Motorboat
- Mountain Bike Rider
- Mountain Biking UK
- Mother & Baby
- Mother Jones
- Motor Trend
- N-Photo
- National Geographic
- National Geographic History
- National Geographic Kids
- National Geographic Little Kids
- National Geographic Traveler
- National Review
- Naturally, Danny Seo
- Net
- The New Republic
- New York
- NewBeauty
- Newsweek
- Octane
- Olive
- OK!
- Ottawa
- Out
- Outdoor Life
- Outdoor Photographer
- Outside
- Oxygen
- Parents
- Parents Latina
- PC Gamer
- PC Mag
- PCWorld
- People
- People Chica
- People en Español
- Period Living
- PhotoPlus
- The Pioneer Woman
- Plane & Pilot
- PlayStation Magazine
- Popular Mechanics
- Popular Science
- Practical Boat Owner
- Practical Photography
- Prevention
- Prima
- Procycling
- Q
- Racer
- Rachael Ray In Seas
- Real Homes
- Real Simple
- Red
- Reminisce
- Retro Gamer
- Reveal
- Road & Track
- Robb Report
- Rolling Stone
- Rugby World
- Canadian Running
- Runner’s World
- Runner’s World U.S.
- Sailing World
- Salt Water Sportsman
- The San Diego Union-Tribune
- Saveur
- Scientific American
- SFX
- Shape
- Shooting Gazette
- Shooting Stimes
- Ski
- Southern Living
- Sporting Gun
- The Skimm
- Smithsonian
- Sound & Vision
- Southern Living
- Spider
- Sport Fishing
- Sports Illustrated
- Sports Illustrated for Kids
- Style
- Stylist
- Successful Farming
- Sweet July
- Sunset
- Surfer
- Taste of Home
- TechCrunch Extra Crunch
- Tennis
- The Atlantic
- The Cut
- The Hockey News
- Texas Monthly
- This Old House
- Time
- The Times (of London)
- Today’s Golfer
- Today’s Parent
- Toronto Life
- The Star
- The Highlight by Vox
- Total Film
- Total Guitar
- Total TV Guid
- Town & Country
- Traditional Home
- Travel + Leisure
- TV&Satellite Week
- TV Times
- Us Weekly
- Vanity Fair
- Vantage
- Variety
- Veranda
- Vulture
- W
- The Wall Street Journal
- Wall Stree Journal Magazine
- Wallpaper
- The Walrus
- Wedding Bells
- WellBeing
- WellBeing Wild
- What’s on TV
- Who Do You Think You Are?
- Wine Enthusiast
- Wiman&Home
- Woman & Home Feel Good You
- Woman Magazine
- Woman’s Day
- Woman’s Weekly
- Women’s Health
- Wood
- Working Mother
- The Writer
- Yachting
- Yachting Monthly
- Yachting World
- Yoga Journal