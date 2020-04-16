Apple is reportedly working high-end over-ear wireless headphones with interchangeable parts. Development is taking place on at least two versions, one of which is a premium offering and another that is a fitness-focused option (via Bloomberg News).

New Over-Ear Headphones Competitor Own Beats Brand

Prototypes of the news reportedly feature an oval-shaped ear cups that swivel. Meanwhile, a headband connects to thin, metal arms. The premium version utilizes leather-like fabrics and the fitness-focused variation uses lighter, more breathable, materials.

If they emerge, the headphones are clearly designed to build on the success of the AirPods Pro – Apple’s first audio product with noise-canceling capabilities. Indeed, this rumored offering will build on the technology used in the AirPods Pro. Interestingly, new over-ear headphones would be a direct competitor to Apple’s own Beats brand. I imagine most consumers consider Beats a separate entity. However, it will be fascinating to see how Apple markets its own version of over-ear headphones.