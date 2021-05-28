Apple is not working on the second generation of AirPods Max, Bloomberg News reported. However, discussions are said to have taken place about making the over-ear headphones available in new colors.

AirPods and AirPods Pro Getting Upgrade

While the Max are, at the moment, being overlooked, other parts of the AirPods lineup are set for an update. An updated version of the entry-level model of the wireless earbuds will have shorter stems and look more like the current Pros. They will become available in 2021, having not been revamped since March 2019. Meanwhile, the second generation of AirPods Pro, the first iteration of which launched in October 2019, will become available in 2022. They will focus on fitness tracking and contain updated motion sensors. A smaller, stemless, design is also being tested, similar to the Beats Studio Buds sported this week by LeBron James and reportedly set for release in June 2021. There had been no public comment from Apple about these rumored updates at the time of this writing.