Apple Now Gives You Four Years to Add AppleCare+

Apple has overhauled its AppleCare+ policy. Starting today, you no longer have to decide within 60 days whether to add coverage to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. With the new AppleCare One plan, you get up to four years to add device protection, even if you skipped it at purchase.

This marks a significant shift in how Apple handles extended warranties. The company previously offered a strict 60-day window. Now, as long as your device is in reasonable condition, you can subscribe to AppleCare One years after buying the product. You must fix a damaged device, like a cracked iPhone screen, before it qualifies.

AppleCare One: What’s New

The core change is the grace period. Under AppleCare One, you can add coverage to eligible devices up to four years after purchase. Coverage continues as long as your subscription stays active. This gives users more flexibility, especially with expensive hardware like Macs and iPads that often stay in use for years.

You may need to verify the condition of your device before coverage is approved. That could mean submitting photos or going through a remote inspection. If your device is clearly damaged, you’ll have to repair it before Apple lets you enroll.

Apple confirmed these changes in its official release. The four-year window applies to most hardware, not just iPhones. This shift eliminates the pressure of deciding at checkout and gives more breathing room for users who want coverage but need time to consider.

What this really means is simple: if you bought a Mac, iPhone, or iPad in the last few years and never added AppleCare+, you now have a second chance.