Apple Now Lets You Prepare Your iPhone 14 Preorder Through the Apple Store App

Following the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, Apple is now allowing customers to prepare their iPhone 14 preorders in advance. Through the use of the Apple Store app on iPhone, customers planning to upgrade their current iPhone can easily prepare their preorders, which will begin on Friday, Sept. 9.

Get Ready for the iPhone 14 Preorder

Apple announced that customers in the U.S. can get ready for their iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro preorders starting immediately. While preorders for the new iPhones begin on Sept. 9, customers can prepare their preorders only until 10 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro preorders begin Friday morning at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time. Customers can head on to the Apple Store app or Apple Store Online and log in to begin the preorder process. Through this advanced preparation, customers can increase their chances of getting a day-one preorder and lessen the paperwork.

How to Initiate the Preorder

To initiate the preorder, just fire up the Apple Store app on your current iPhone. From there, you will see the “Save time at iPhone pre-order” option. Simply tap on the option to “get started” to begin the preorder. Once you tap the option, you’ll be taken to the preorder configurator, which lets you choose your iPhone 14 configuration. You can select the specific model you want, its color and its storage. The app will also give you a trade-in option, should you wish to trade your old iPhone.

Additionally, you can use your Apple Card to pay the full amount of the new iPhone 14. Once completed, you will need to sign in to the Apple Store app again on Friday and finish the preorder process.

The retail price for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus starts at $799 while the iPhone Pro model pricing starts at $999. Apple said that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be available starting Sept. 16. Those who are planning to get the iPhone 14 Plus will have to wait until Oct. 7.