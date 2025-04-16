Apple Now Makes 20% (One in Five) iPhones in South Asia

Apple has ramped up iPhone production in India to $22 billion in fiscal year 2025, a 60% increase over the previous year. One in every five iPhones sold globally is now made in India, marking a clear shift in Apple’s supply chain away from China.

This move is part of Apple’s long-term strategy to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing. India, backed by government incentives and geopolitical urgency, has quickly emerged as a critical base for iPhone assembly.

Nearly $17.4 billion worth of iPhones assembled in India were exported during this period, according to India’s technology minister.

Foxconn’s plant in southern India leads the effort, while Tata Group has stepped up its role through recent acquisitions of Wistron’s and Pegatron’s India operations.

India now produces the entire iPhone lineup, including high-end Pro models with titanium frames.

The government’s financial incentives—aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s manufacturing ambitions—have been instrumental in attracting Apple’s partners. A fresh $2.7 billion subsidy program has been launched to boost local component manufacturing.

U.S. Tariffs Accelerate Shift From China

Bloomberg reports that iPhone shipments from India to the U.S. gained momentum after the Trump administration floated “reciprocal” tariffs in February.

Although a temporary exemption was granted for electronics, a 20% duty on Chinese goods remains in force, adding pressure on Apple to diversify its sourcing.

Completely moving away from China won’t be quick. Analysts estimate it could take nearly a decade to shift just 10% of Apple’s production capacity. However, India’s growing role signals a deeper commitment to building resilience across Apple’s global operations.

Apple’s rising presence in India isn’t limited to manufacturing. Its market share in the country reached nearly 8%, with sales touching $8 billion in fiscal 2024. As Apple deepens its footprint, India is fast becoming a core part of its global operations.

Apple’s pivot is driven less by market share and more by strategic need. The manufacturing scale India now handles would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago.