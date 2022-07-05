Apple Offering Free Beats Flex Earphones to New Apple Music Student Subscribers

New subscribers to Apple Music Student Plan may now receive a pair of Beats Flex earphones for free. The earphones have a value of $69.99.

First spotted by Michael Burkhardt on Twitter, the deal has been available since June 22 and allows first-time subscribers to the Apple Music Student Plan to order a pair of Bears Flex earphones for free. Users will need to pay for the first month’s subscription. Burkhardt was able to find the special on Unidays.

Free Beats Flex Earphones for New Apple Music Student Subscribers

Once a user has reached 30 days into the subscription, eligible students will receive an email from Apple containing instructions on how to order the Beats Flex earphones for free. While subscribers are given the option to order a specific color, they may also get sent whatever stock Apple currently has available.

New offer from Apple and Unidays, shortly after the Apple Music Student price hike – new Apple Music Student subscribers can claim a free pair of Beats Flex! Quite a generous offer.https://t.co/9NBvjor2Bi — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 30, 2022

Right now, the Beats Flex offer is only available to users in the United States and the United Kingdom. The deal cannot be combined with any other Apple Music Offers. If you have previously subscribed to Apple Music, you also cannot claim the offer.

The Beats Flex earphones feature a 12 hour battery life on a single charge. The earphones also feature Apple’s W1 Chip for easy device switching and instant pairing. Additionally, the earphones also feature magnets that help keep them attached to each other when not in use. A cable can also connect them so users can wear them around their neck when not in use.

To qualify for the Apple Music student subscription, you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University or College. Those who wish to subscribe must be able to verify their student eligibility.

It is also worth noting that this news arrives after a price increase to Apple Music student subscriptions.

While $69.99 may be a good deal for the earphones, getting them for free is even better. For those in college, you typically need to find all the deals you can get to save money. Hopefully students will be able to take advantage of this offer.

You can read all the details of the offer here. Right now, the offer is available for a “limited time”.