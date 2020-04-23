Apple Offers Two Months Financial Support to Premium Resellers in India

Apple has offered significant financial support to its Premium Resellers in India. It will pay their rent and staff salaries for two months to help mitigate the disruption from the coronavirus outbreak.

India Premium Resellers Urged to Increase Online Offering

Furthermore, Apple has reportedly asked Premium Resellers in the country to “explore and improve alternative channels to distribute Apple products, including online.” Despite being an increasingly important market for Apple, there are no Apple Stores in India, nor are their an official Apple Online Store. No official Apple retail outlet is expected to open there for months, at least. The country has been in lockdown since March 25.