Apple in Talks to Buy Office Space in Pittsburgh

Apple is reportedly in talks to buy up to 90,000 square feet of space in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building on Fifth Avenue in Oakland (via Post-Gazette).

Office Space

It’s unclear whether this would be space for new offices, or a relocation of its current Pennsylvania headquarters in the Strip District. It’s one of the few locations outside of California to have an Apple corporate office.

This building is close to the University of Pittsburgh, as well as Carnegie Mellon. Many graduates of these schools go into technology and engineering. Walnut Capital bought the building in 2018 for US$12.6 million, and plans an additional 30,000 square feet of retail space.

