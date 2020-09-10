Code in a beta of an upcoming version of Apple Music for Android appears to confirm the rumored Apple One service bundle. 9to5Google spotted the code lurking in a beta of version 3.4.0 of the app.

Apple One Bundle – Codename Aristotle

The code also indicates that the internal name for the services bundle is Aristotle. It reads:

<string name=”applemusic_with_aristotle_subtext”>Included in Apple One %s</string>

<string name=”aristotle_main_subtext”>Subscription Bundle %s</string>

Furthermore, there is messaging built into make sure users don’t pay for both the Apple One bundle and Apple Music at the same time.

<string name=”aristotle_main_more_info”>Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string>

Despite the code being discovered on Android, the code stipulates that a subscription will have to be managed via an iOS, macOS or TVOS device.

<string name=”aristotle_renewaloption_subtext”>You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.</string>

We may here about the launch of Apple One at Apple’s event on September 15.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments