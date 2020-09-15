Apple officially confirmed its services bundle at the Time Flies event on Tuesday. As expected, it is called Apple One, and there are multiple tiers available depending on which services you want.

Apple One – Available For Customers This Fall

The Individual plan costs $14.95 per month. It includes Music, TV+, Arcade and 50GB of iCloud stoarge. The Family bundle costs $19.95 and has the same services ad 200GB of storage. For $29.99 per month, there is a Premier tier available. This includes News+ and the new Fitness+ service. Users also get 2TB of iCloud of storage with that option.

There is a 30-day free trial, and the bundles will appear later this year, announced Lori Malm, Director, Services. She gave ‘this fall’ as the timeline. “Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.”

Bundle Could Save Users $25 Per Month

The company says that the Individual Plan will save users over $6 per month, the Family Plan $8 per month, and Premier Plan will save users $25 per month. The top-tier offering is, quite logically, going to be available in countries where News+ is available – Australia, Canada, the UK, and the U.S. Furthermore, Apple Card users get three percent cashback if they use it to make the purchase. A subscription applies across multiple devices – so you can watch, listen, read, or game on any device where the service is available.