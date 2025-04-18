Apple Prepares AI Agent for Health+ with iOS 19

Apple is preparing to expand its subscription bundle, Apple One, with a new health-focused service expected to debut in iOS 19. Internally dubbed Apple Health+, the platform may become the most significant addition to Apple One since its launch in 2020.

Health+ aims to go beyond simple data tracking. It’s designed to turn your Apple devices into a proactive wellness system, with features that include AI-powered health coaching, food logging, and expert-led educational content.

If Apple includes this in Apple One, the bundle shifts from entertainment and productivity into personal health in a direct, paid-service format.

AI-driven coaching, video explainers, and food tracking

According to Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), Health+ will introduce an AI agent that offers tailored suggestions based on your health data—collected from the Apple Watch, iPhone, and other connected devices. Apple reportedly describes this AI as a virtual doctor, although its role is advisory and not diagnostic.

The app will also feature video content from real physicians, covering topics like sleep, mental health, physical therapy, and nutrition. These clips would be context-aware—appearing when your health metrics suggest concerns, like rising heart rate variability or sleep disruption.

Apple is building a dedicated facility near Oakland, California, where doctors can produce these videos, and it’s also searching for a lead medical personality to anchor the content.

Food tracking is another major addition. The revamped app aims to make logging meals easier and more useful, integrating it with overall wellness tracking. Apple wants Health+ to connect the dots between your daily habits and long-term health outcomes.

A strategic move for Apple One

Apple hasn’t confirmed Health+ officially, but all signs point to its arrival with iOS 19.4, expected in Spring 2026. While some in the medical and tech community have raised concerns about the ethical risks of AI-driven health advice, Apple appears to be positioning Health+ as a supplement—not a replacement—for traditional care.

Apple One has remained unchanged for years. Health+ could shift its value proposition, making it more than a media and storage bundle.

If it delivers real, measurable benefits, it might become Apple’s most important paid service—fulfilling Tim Cook’s long-standing prediction that health will be the company’s greatest legacy.