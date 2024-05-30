Apple and OpenAI reportedly finalize the deal to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18

One of the biggest dramas in the tech industry has recently gained a new chapter. After months of negotiation, Apple has reportedly finalized a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT functionality into iOS 18 and other operating systems.

The specifics of the alleged agreement are still unknown. Sources believe Apple will announce the new deal to the world at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). If that proves correct, we’ll have more details about potential features and the agreement itself after the conference.

Integrating ChatGPT into its ecosystem should be a crucial step in Apple’s broader efforts to catch up with its competitors in the AI race.

Apple’s primary goal is to improve Siri, which has often been criticized for lagging behind competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Incorporating AI should massively improve Siri’s capabilities. We could see enhancements in understanding and generating natural language, making interactions more fluid, or even transforming Siri into Apple’s own chatbot.

Interestingly, Apple is not limiting its AI ambitions to OpenAI alone. Reports suggest that the Cupertino giant is also looking to collaborate with Google on utilizing their AI technology. Apple believes that, amidst recent controversies, OpenAI isn’t stable enough yet to be the sole partner in such a crucial endeavor.

Stay tuned for more updates from WWDC, where Apple will likely reveal more about this collaboration and its future plans for AI integration.