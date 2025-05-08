Apple Opens $95M Siri Spying Settlement Claims for Eligible Users

Apple users in the United States can now file claims for a share of the company’s $95 million Siri privacy settlement.

If you owned a Siri-enabled device and experienced an unintended voice assistant activation during a private conversation between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, you may be eligible for compensation. Each approved claim can earn up to $20 per device, with a maximum of five devices per user.

The settlement stems from a 2019 class action lawsuit alleging that Apple’s Siri voice assistant recorded users without their consent. Plaintiffs accused Apple of capturing sensitive conversations triggered by accidental Siri activations and sharing the data with third-party contractors for review.

While Apple denied using the data for marketing or sharing it with advertisers, it suspended the evaluation program, stopped using contractors, and later shifted much of Siri’s processing to on-device systems. In January 2025, Apple agreed to the $95 million payout to settle the case while continuing to deny any wrongdoing.

How to File Your Claim

You must submit a valid claim form by July 2, 2025, to be considered for payment. Claims are open to U.S.-based current or former owners of eligible Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod, iPod touch, and Apple TV. The process requires you to confirm under oath that Siri was unintentionally activated on each device during a private or confidential conversation.

Users who received an email or postcard with a Claim Identification Code and Confirmation Code can use them to file. Others who believe they qualify may still apply without these codes. Claims and full details are available on the official settlement website: lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025. Approved payouts will be distributed after the court grants final approval and resolves any appeals.

As confirmed by the official notice on the settlement website, Apple maintains that Siri data has never been used for advertising and denies any unlawful activity, stating the settlement avoids prolonged litigation and helps move past prior concerns.

If You Do Nothing

If you don’t file a claim or opt out, you won’t receive any payment and will give up your right to sue Apple over the same issue in the future.