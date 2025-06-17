Apple Opens One-Time Code AutoFill to Every App in iOS 26

Apple just knocked a few more seconds off every sign-in. In the first developer betas of iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, the operating system’s one-time code AutoFill finally works in apps Apple doesn’t make, meaning fewer copy-and-paste sprints and fewer frantic digs through crowded inboxes.

When a website texts your iPhone today, iOS scans the message on-device, floats the six digits above the keyboard, and pastes them with one tap. The trick has existed since 2018, when iOS 12 introduced Security Code AutoFill in Messages and Safari. However, that convenience vanished the moment you opened WhatsApp, Signal, Gmail, Chrome, or Firefox. You had to hunt for the code, copy it, switch back, and hope the timer hadn’t expired.

iOS 26 fixes that gap. The beta now watches popular chat apps the same way it watches Messages, so SMS codes delivered in Telegram or Google Voice show up right where you are typing. The same magic works inside third-party e-mail clients such as Gmail and Outlook. On the Mac, AutoFill no longer cares which browser is in the foreground; Chrome, Edge, and Firefox get the same shortcut that was once locked to Safari.

Universal AutoFill Finally Arrives on the iPhone

Apple has been polishing this feature in steady steps. iOS 17 lets users automatically delete verification texts and emails after the code is used, uncluttering inboxes overnight. macOS Tahoe continues that cleanup by extending the “delete after use” toggle to every supported browser. All scanning and deletion happen on the device, so the codes never leave your hardware, a point Apple stresses in its developer notes.

Image credit: Apple

Lower friction matters for security. Two-factor authentication is only as strong as the number of people who stick with it. By making AutoFill truly universal, Apple nudges users who still avoid 2FA because it feels slow. The feature also adds a subtle privacy win: fewer copied codes means fewer chances to leave sensitive digits on the clipboard.

Developers do not have to touch their code. Any text field already tagged with the “one-time-code” attribute inherits the new behavior automatically on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Web developers get the upgrade for free the moment a user installs macOS Tahoe and opens a third-party browser.

Public testers should not have to wait long. Apple’s usual cadence brings a public beta within weeks of the developer seed and ships the final build each September alongside new iPhones. The company’s documentation lists universal AutoFill as “available at launch,” not “coming later,” so the wider rollout looks set for early fall.

Logins may never headline a keynote, yet they are the front door to almost everything we do online. Shaving five seconds off that door sounds trivial, until you process dozens of codes every week. With iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, AutoFill breaks out of Apple’s walled garden and follows you wherever you type, browse, or read mail. For you, that means one less chore and one more reason to leave two-factor authentication turned on.