Apple reopened its store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday. It is almost double the size of the original location, which first opened in 2015.

New Apple Yas Mall Store Open in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Apple Store is in the Yas Mall’s town square. It has 150 feet of glass across the storefront, Bianco Cristal floors, wood ceilings, and two skylights about six Ficus Nitida trees. There is also a freestanding video wall and Forum for free Today at Apple sessions. As ever, there are tables and avenues showing off the company’s products.

The 100 member team at Apple Yas Mall is now nearly twice of the side that originally launched the store. They speak 33 languages and represent 32 nationalities. In total, Apple has over 600 members of staff in the UAE

Commenting on the opening, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said: