Apple Partners With Orangetheory on Apple Watch Fitness

Apple has partnered with Orangetheory Fitness, which created a device called OTbeat Link that clips on an Apple Watch band.

Orangetheory

OTbeat Link gives members of its Premier+ program access to the Orangetheory Fitness heart rate monitoring system. It also has a fitness app that—with the device—lets you see real-time metrics on your Apple Watch.

Jay Blahnik, Senior Director of Fitness for Health Technologies at Apple:

Apple Watch is designed to help people live a better day by being more active. With workout tracking, Apple Pay and a new membership program, we are thrilled Orangetheory Fitness is integrating Apple Watch into a comprehensive experience for their customers.

The Premier+ membership is available starting today, while the OTbeat Link will go on sale Q1 2020 for US$129.

