Apple Ordered to Pay $110.7 Million Over 3G Patent Infringement

A federal jury in Delaware has ordered Apple to pay $110.7 million in damages to Spanish technology company TOT Power Control. The jury found that Apple infringed on a key TOT patent related to 3G wireless communication used in devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

TOT Power Control licenses technology that reduces power consumption and manages radio signal interference in 3G systems. According to the company, its patented algorithm dynamically adjusts power use based on the ratio of signal to interference. It also contributes in improving battery life and network performance. Apple allegedly used this technology in its wireless chips without securing a license.

Jury Finds Apple Infringed One of Two Patents

In the verdict issued on June 30 and made public on July 2, the jury unanimously concluded that Apple infringed on U.S. Patent No. 7,532,865. It did not find infringement on a second patent, No. 7,496,376. Apple’s attempt to invalidate the patents, a common defense strategy, was also unanimously rejected by the jury.

Instead of a one-time payment, the court imposed a running royalty of 25 cents per infringing device. This structure brought the total damages to $110,734,008, based on Apple’s global device sales.

Apple Plans Appeal as TOT Seeks Further Enforcement

Apple believes the verdict is wrong and intends to appeal. The company has previously succeeded in invalidating patents in similar lawsuits but was unsuccessful this time.

In a statement to Reuters, TOT CEO Álvaro López-Medrano said the verdict validated his company’s cellular power-saving technology. He formed TOT to license his invention, which targets efficient power control in mobile devices by adapting to radio signal conditions.

Reuters also reported that TOT has filed similar lawsuits against other mobile device manufacturers, including LG and Samsung, which are still ongoing in Delaware.