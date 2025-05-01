Apple Ordered to Pay $700M+ Fine in UK Patent Case

Apple must pay over $700 million in damages to Optis Cellular Technology after a landmark ruling by the England and Wales Court of Appeal.

The court ordered Apple to pay $502 million for infringing standard-essential 4G patents used in iPhones and iPads between 2013 and 2027. On top of this, interest pushes the total past $700 million, making it one of the largest patent damages awards in UK legal history.

Appeals Court Overturns Earlier Ruling and Blames Apple’s Tactics

The ruling reverses the 2023 decision by the High Court, which had capped damages at $56.4 million. The appeals court determined that Apple had engaged in “hold-out” tactics by leveraging its market power to push for lower-than-FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) royalty rates.

Instead, the court set a fixed per-unit rate of $0.15, resulting in a recalculated figure based on 14 years of device sales. Interest alone is expected to exceed $200 million.

Ongoing Legal Battle and Broader Implications

The dispute stems from Apple’s long-running refusal to agree to licensing terms with Optis, a Texas-based firm that holds and licenses intellectual property but produces no products.

Optis sued Apple in London in 2019, claiming the tech giant failed to license its 4G patents on FRAND terms as required by international standards. Apple countered that Optis was seeking excessive royalties and said it plans to appeal the latest ruling to the UK Supreme Court.

As reported by ipfray, the appellate judges—Lord Justice Birss, Lord Justice Arnold, and Lord Justice Newey—rejected the lower court’s conservative damages estimate and emphasized the need to reflect real-world licensing terms. Their ruling strengthens Optis’ position not only in the UK but also in related U.S. litigation, which may now resume unless Apple succeeds in blocking it on legal grounds.

This case also shifts the perception of the UK as a patent-friendly jurisdiction for implementers seeking lower royalty rates. Following today’s ruling and a similar upward adjustment in InterDigital v. Lenovo, SEP licensors may feel more confident bringing high-value cases to UK courts.

Apple had once warned that a high royalty ruling could force it to exit the UK market, though it later walked back the statement. Still, the size of the penalty brings the company closer to the scenario it once feared.