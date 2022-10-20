Apple Original Films Announce New Documentary ‘Underrated’ Focusing on NBA star Stephen Curry

Apple Original Films has announced a new documentary featuring NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Titled Underrated, the documentary will arrive to Apple TV+ thanks to A24, Proximity Media and Unanimous Media.

Apple Original Films has announced a new film featuring NBA player and Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry. The documentary, known as Underrated, sees Emmy Award-winner Peter Nicks directing and producing the film. In addition to Nicks, producers include Ryan Cooler and Erick Peyton.

According to an Apple TV+ press release, the film looks to explore Curry’s life during the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament, as well as take a look at his “record-shattering and game changing playing style that turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend”.

Additionally, reports indicate the documentary will also focus on Curry’s 2022 year, which includes his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy. Along with Nicks serving as director, Erick Peyton (Jump Shot) executive produces alongside Jenelle Lindsay for Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media company. For Proximity Media, Sev Ohanian (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zinzi Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) are also executive producing.

It is also worth noting that this project arrives from A24 and Unanimous in thanks to a first-look deal. For A24, other notable documentaries include Val, which is an award-winning documentary focusing on actor Val Kilmer, as well as an award-winning documentary on the life and times Amy Winehouse, Amy.

Currently, there is no release date for Underrated.

Documentaries and Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has a lot to look forward to when it comes to documentaries. Along with the documentary on Steve Martin that will eventually arrive, there is also a nonfiction film covering the life of Michael J. Fox that will arrive to the streaming service.

For fans of the NBA, Apple TV+ also has you covered. Back in April, Apple TV+ held the premiere for the documentary The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball, which focuses on Makur Maker. There is also the documentary They Call Me Magic, which focuses on the NBA superstar Magic Johnson.

Additionally, sports fans can also look forward to more sports related content arriving to Apple TV+ in thanks to Apple Original Films teaming up with Nike for a first-look deal back in June of this year. There’s also actual sports on Apple TV+, including Friday Night Baseball and the recent acquisition of Major League Soccer rights, however, reports indicate that Apple TV+ acquiring the NFL Sunday Ticket might be on shaky ground.

Of course, as someone from and in Akron, Stephen Curry shoots fantastic 3’s, but not when they’re during a championship game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 😉

