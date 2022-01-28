Apple Original Films And Series Receive Producers Guild Awards Nominations

Apple Original films and series received four Producers Guild Awards nominations on Thursday. Those nominated include CODA, Come From Away, The Morning Show, and Ted Lasso.

Apple Producers Guild Awards Nominations

The full list of Apple nominations are:

CODA – Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Come From Away – Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

The Morning Show – Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

Ted Lasso – Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

There have also recently been nomaitions at the SAG Awards, NAACP Image Award 2022, and Writers Guild Awards. The Producers Guild Awards will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022. A full list of nominees is available from the organization’s website.